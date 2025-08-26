Tim Walz has got people fantasising about what life might look like now if Kamala Harris had been elected president over Donald Trump .

Walz and Harris went up against JD Vance and Trump in the presidential election last year. If Harris had won, she would have been the country’s first female leader.

Since Trump took office in January, his presidency has been chaotic and marred with controversy, most notably around the Jeffrey Epstein files, that has drawn a wedge between Trump and some of his most hardline supporters.

With the National Guard currently deployed in Washington DC and Trump threatening to deploy its troops to other Democratic-led cities, Walz has got everyone dreaming about how different our days might have looked under Harris.

Addressing a crowd in Minneapolis, Walz said : “The privilege of my lifetime was [to] stand beside someone we know was the most qualified and would have been a fantastic president in a President Harris.

“We wouldn’t wake up every day to a bunch of s**t on TV and a bunch of nonsense. We would wake up to an adult with compassion and dignity and vision and leadership doing the work.

“Not a manchild crying about whatever’s wrong with him. May his fat ankles find something today. Petty as hell.”





In response, someone posted on X/Twitter, “Thinking of what we could’ve had”.

Another wrote: “I didn’t even like her 18 months ago. Her campaign changed everything for me, I felt excited and full of hope. I wish, I wish, I wish…”

Someone else argued: “We really could have had it all.”





