Boston locals are so used to rough weather, it seems, that even a blizzard won’t stop them from having a good old chat about anything but the weather.

A clip has gone viral showing a pair of Bostonians being interviewed at the height of a snow storm over the weekend, speaking about the reports claiming that Tom Brady is set to retire.

And the best thing? They don’t even mention the freezing temperatures or the snow whipping their faces.

Speaking during a Channel 5 news report, two local men were asked their opinion on the quarterback possibly preparing to leave the game at the age of 44.

‘Have you heard the news about Tom Brady?’ the host asked, wearing a pair of ski goggles to protect himself from the incredibly harsh weather.



‘It’s not great,’ they replied.

‘Did you see it coming at all after this past season?’ they were asked, replying: ‘I thought he had a couple more years.’

Finally, they confirmed they were heading out to try and find an ‘open Dunkin Donuts’.

Godspeed gentlemen, godspeed.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who spent the first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, has won an incredible seven Super Bowls over the course of his career.

The news about his possible retirement was initially broken in a report by ESPN, before being followed up by a tweet from Brady’s official brand TB12 which read: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, Tom Brady.”

What could prove to be Brady’s final game came last Sunday in the NFL divisional round of the play-offs, with the 44-year-old falling agonisingly short of a stunning comeback against the Los Angeles Rams, falling 30-27 at Raymond James Stadium.

He holds the record as the NFL’s all-time passing leader (84,520 yards) and passing touchdown leader (624 touchdowns thrown).

