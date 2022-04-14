Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter - and Tom Brady has a question for him.

It ask involves an infamous 2000 NFL Scouting Combine that features a shirtless Brady. The photo is usually shared every single year during the event in which future rookies get measured and interviewed.

Understandably, Tom Brady isn't too fond of it. He's wearing baggy shorts, looks a little out of shape for someone who went on to become the greatest quarterback ever, and has a glum, awkward expression.

So if Musk buys Twitter, Brady would finally be able to catch a break.

"If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk," Brady wrote on Twitter. He then told Musk to ban someone who shared the photo as a reply to his tweet.

".@elonmusk ^ban him," Brady joked in response to the fan.



"This is the funniest thing Tom Brady has ever done or said lol," wrote one fan in response.

"Even Mr Brady THE GOAT had a bad moment, so don’t let, one bad moment define you, at your lowest point in life, always know that you will rebound and have better days. All you need in life Believe in yourself and hard work, don’t let anyone tell you that you are not enough!" said another.

Although Brady is now considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, at the time he was regarded as an afterthought leading up to the draft.

He wasn't selected until the No. 199 overall pick in the sixth round by the New England Patriots and part of the reason why so many teams passed on him might have had something to do with the fact that his physical appearance didn't exactly meet what coaches had in mind.

According to CNBC, Musk owns a 9.1 percent stake in Twitter and offered to buy the entire company for about $43 billion.

Musk has long been regarded as someone who often uses Twitter to share his outlandish thoughts or beliefs, so his interest in purchasing the social media site hardly comes as a surprise.

