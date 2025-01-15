Tommy Fury finally reveals the real reason behind Molly-Mae breakup

Tommy Fury has finally opened up about the real reason behind his breakup with Molly-Mae.

Last summer, the couple shocked fans when they announced the split on Instagram, with Molly taking to Instagram with an emotional post, admitting she "never in a million years" thought she'd have to deliver this type of news.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end," she penned in August, adding that her priority is their daughter Bambi. She went on to thank her followers for their support over the years. Tommy echoed a similar sentiment later that day.

The breakup quickly sparked a wave of rumours and speculation, especially since the pair chose to remain private about the reasons behind their decision to part ways.

But now, boxer Tommy has broken his silence ahead of the release of Molly's new documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, airing on Friday (17 January).

During an interview with Men's Health, the 25-year-old candidly shared: "The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."

He continued: "It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved a drink, and it is what it is. People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.

"I'm 25 years old, you know I went through a lot. My break-up was in front of the whole world."

He went on to address the cheating rumours that took over social media at the time.

"Cheating was never a thing," he shared. "You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it."

Tommy added: "If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it."

In more positive news, he said he now has a "completely different mindset" and "got himself out of it."

It comes after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss at a New Year's Eve party, sparking speculation of them getting back together.

