Total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible for much of England and Wales

A total lunar eclipse “blood moon” should be visible for much of England and Wales on Sunday night as clear skies are forecast.

The moon is set to turn a deep, dark red – sometimes called a “blood moon” – as the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface, for the first time since 2022.

According to the Met Office, the Moon will take on a reddish hue because it will be illuminated by light that has passed through the Earth’s atmosphere and has been bent back towards the Moon by refraction, scattering blue light and allowing red wavelengths to reach the Moon.

Where skies are clear, the eclipse will be visible at around 7.30pm.

Much of England and Wales will see clear spells into the night, so should have good viewing conditions, the Met Office said.

But parts of northern England and Scotland will hold on to cloudier skies and outbreaks of heavy rain into the evening and overnight, so there is likely to be poorer visibility, the forecaster added.

The Met Office recommends people keen to see the phenomenon plan to be somewhere with as clear a view of the eastern horizon as possible, ready for the lunar eclipse to peak in the UK at 7.33pm.

In built-up areas, this might mean going to a hill or viewpoint.

The eclipse will be visible to the naked eye and unlike solar eclipses is safe to view directly as the Moon’s reflected light is not as bright.

Dr Ed Bloomer, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said the Moon will rise over the UK just in time for people to see the tail end of the eclipse.

“The Moon is pretty unmistakable in the sky, so the most important thing is to face the right direction,” Dr Bloomer said.

“It’ll be rising towards the east, and head southwards over the course of the night.

“As it rises, the most important thing will be whatever is low on your horizon. A flat landscape, or an elevated position makes for the best visibility – literally so there aren’t things like buildings, trees, or other things in the way.

“A lunar eclipse like this is a great opportunity for observing with kids too. It isn’t too late for us in the UK, the target is nice and easy and minute by minute you will notice changes (good for short attention spans).”

The Royal Observatory Greenwich said the next partial lunar eclipse will not be until August 2026.