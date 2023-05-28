'Heartbreaking' footage shows devastating effects of new 'tranq' drug

A TikTok video of drug addicts in Philadelphia reportedly hooked on a new substance known as 'tranq' has shocked the internet with many people expressing their sorrow for the people involved.

The footage was shot in the Kensington area of Philadelphia which is well known for its drugs trade. New York Post reports that the area has seen a rise in the drug Xylazine, also known as 'tranq,' a sedative that enhances the effects of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

In the video shared by @urbanvisuals2.0, which has been viewed more than 8 million times, dozens of people can be seen crouched over in an almost trance-like state.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Shocked viewers of the video expressed their concerns at what they had seen. One person wrote: "So many questions… but I have no words. how is this legal or even ok? What do u do?? Holy moly. Prayers to everyone in this video. Y Am I crying????"

Another person added: "So sad to see this reality in today's world. I'm praying for everyone."

A third said: "Heartbreaking. There’s no telling what each person has been through that has lead them to this point."





The rise of the highly addictive drug has led the White House to declare it an 'emerging threat' with candidates in the city's next mayoral election also highlighting the Kensington area as a special focus for their campaigns.

Speaking to NPR earlier this year, Sarah Laurel, of a harm reduction nonprofit organisation Savage Sisters, said that xylazine usage has skyrocketed in the past four years and that they are left with "individuals that have open gaping ulcers, infections, some necrotic tissue, and that leads to amputation."

However, she was adamant that the drug should not be referred to as a so-called 'zombie drug.' She said: "My friends are not zombies. They are people who use substances and who are victims of the criminal drug market and the adulteration of the supply. And I am asking that we see some action around the response so that our friends can get the help that they need."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.