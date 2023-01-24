Woman who made 'Travelodge porn film' slams the 'discrimination' she has faced

A woman who made a porn film in a Travelodge has spoke out against "discrimination" she said she has faced.

23-year-old Lacey Amour, from Newport, Wales, has defended herself against backlash that occured when a porn film shot at one of the chain's hotels at Newcastle's Cobalt Business Park began circulating online.

Travelodge said it was investigating the breach of terms, which state that guests cannot '[conduct] commercial activity or activity that seeks to gain profit without written consent'.

But speaking to WalesOnline, Amour, who has 1,400 subscribers on OnlyFans said: "Nobody takes my job seriously and I'm constantly looked down upon because of it. If you look at the comment section of any sex worker it will say something along the lines of 'get a real job', 'classy', 'riddled', 'no dignity or respect', 'selling your body' etc.

"They act as if they don't go to work all day making minimum wage, using their bodies to make the CEO of the company rich.

"I have been turned down for business accounts and had bank accounts closed because of the nature of the business. I have been turned down by corporate solicitors that won't represent my business because they fear being affiliated with me will damage their reputation.

"I have had landlords more than happy to rent office space to me until they find out that I work in the adult entertainment industry - then being abruptly refused the opportunity to rent this office space.

"Brands have declined to work with me due to my job, while in my personal life, some landlords won't take tenants for houses who do sex work."

She added: "These are just some examples on a professional level when just operating your business as an entertainer.

"There is also discrimination in your personal life with bullying, assault, stalking, etc. Colleagues, friends, family, strangers will bully and discriminate against you every single day.

"I work harder than someone who works a 9-5 and just as hard as any other entrepreneur. I'm a professional, but not viewed, treated or respected as such."

She added: "In every way, shape and form. I have made amazing friends, I have financial freedom, I can work from anywhere in the world, I run my own business, I have set myself up for life, I have learned my boundaries and how to stand up for myself, my confidence has increased a lot, I have created incredible opportunities for myself and I have never truly been happy until now."

A spokesperson for the Travelodge told LADbible earlier this month: "We have been made aware of an allegation that filming may have taken place in one of our hotels, without our authorisation and against the terms of our booking conditions.

"We were not aware of this reservation as it was made online, similar to the millions of bookings made via our website.

"We are currently conducting an investigation regarding this incident and we will have no hesitation in terminating any future bookings and taking legal action if we believe an individual is in breach of our terms and conditions."

