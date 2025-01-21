Hillary Clinton's reaction to Donald Trump's bold statement at his inauguration has sent social media into a frenzy, with some saying it epitomised "everyone else's response watching from home."

On 20 January, Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president at the Capitol Rotunda, where he shared his promises for the country and the start of the "golden age of America".

During his speech, Trump announced that he would be prioritising the name change of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

"America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe, admiration of the entire world," he said.

"A short time from now, we will be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and we will be restoring the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs."

The statement soon gained traction online, especially given Clinton's amusing response as she started laughing.

"Her reaction is basically everyone else's reaction watching from home," one responded to a snippet shared on X/Twitter.

"It is funny. I’m not sure why he’s doing that," another added, while a third humoured: "I know Kamala and Hilary are TIRED of this man."

A fourth noted: "Hillary’s trying to hold it together, but this is too much."

Another said her reaction made the inauguration "worth the watch."

This isn't the first time Trump has addressed the supposed name change.

At a press conference at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, the now-president shared: "We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring.

"That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

