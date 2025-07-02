Is Elon Musk a US citizen? Trump claims he’s ‘taking a look’ at deporting him

Elon Musk’s feud with Donald Trump has taken another turn, and it’s got people questioning – is Elon Musk a US citizen, and could Donald Trump actually deport him?

It comes as Trump said he would “take a look” at deporting Musk, following fresh criticism from Musk on the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ .

Leaving the White House on Tuesday, he spoke to reporters, and was asked if Musk could be forced out of the country in retaliation.

“I don’t know,” he replied. “We’ll have to take a look.”

Trump also hinted that he could turn Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), which was previously run by Musk, on the Tesla CEO himself.

“We might have to put Doge on Elon,” he said. “You know what Doge is? Doge is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.”

So, is Elon Musk a US citizen?

Yes, Musk is a naturalized American citizen originally from South Africa. He became a US citizen in 2002.

For Musk to be deported, he would have to be stripped of his citizenship.

Meanwhile, Trump also recently threatened to remove government subsidies for Tesla and Space X, saying that without them, Musk would have to ‘shut shop’ and move back to South Africa.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one," Trump wrote on social media.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” he added.

