Online games called Spend Elon Musk's Money have been popping up everywhere - and there have been some brilliant reactions shared on social media.

There are a number of different online sites where people can spend the estimated wealth of the richest man in the world on various different things to see what they could buy with what he's estimated to be worth.

There are all sorts of things available to buy from cans of Coca Cola to buildings and skyscrapers, aeroplanes, X / Twitter itself and loads more.

And in a brilliant Reddit thread that's since been deleted but still has loads of amazing comments on it, there have been some truly brilliant reactions to how people have spent the money.

@themakeshiftproject Seeing How Much Elon Musk Can Buy With All His Money! #fyp #elonmusk #money #rich #wealthy #billionaire

One user said: "I picked everything I realistically wanted and barely cracked $2 billion. Insane." And another commented in reply to that: "I barely cracked 300 million and I bought the entire Senate."

Another said: "Not enough money. I need 10 Elons to buy Microsoft. I want to buy Microsoft because they own Activison Blizzard. I need to control them so I can get a new patch for Diablo 2 Resurrected and fix a bunch of items that need buffing."

"Just tried to buy a trip in an ambulance and it said I didn't have enough funds," a third said.

A fourth said: "Bought every NBA team. I'm making three pointers worth one point and letting players play more physical defence."

"I guess I'll have two Mona Lisas," a fifth commented.

What happened when we tried to spend Elon Musk's wealth?

@theindy100 A website has been going viral this week for allowing users to attempt to spend Elon Musks entire $354,000,000,000 fortune. Users have been horrified at how little a dent they've been able to make so we thought we'd have a go. Reporters: @brydieannm @liamodelluk @jakebrigstock @sophthompson and @ah_journalism #elonmusk #spendelonmuskswealth #viralwebsite #trending

The Indy100 team decided to give the game a go for ourselves, and while cars, luxury homes in every major city, and 800 fast food restaurants were on the cards - we barely scratched the surface.

Who knew being a big spender could prove so difficult?

