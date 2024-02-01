Trump finally reveals what caused red blotches on his hands

Remember that time Donald Trump had red blotches on his hands? No? Trump claims he doesn’t remember either.

The former president has finally broken his silence on the matter after being asked by a reporter – and he claims he had no idea what they were talking about.

It comes after Trump’s mysteriously marked red hands sparked a new conspiracy theory which left a lot of people feeling rather unwell.

He was snapped while leaving Trump Tower to attend court in New York for one of his many lawsuits on January 17. He waved to reporters and photographers who captured some strange red marks on his right hand.

On Wednesday, Trump was asked about it by Fox News’ Mark Meredith, who said: “How’s your hand? It looks like it’s better now.”

“My hand?” Trump replied, claiming not to know what he was talking about.

“Yeah, what happened the other day? You didn’t see the photos, coming out of Trump Tower?” Meredeth asked

Trump claimed ignorance, holding up both hands and claiming “nothing” was wrong, before saying: “Maybe it’s AI.”

Mystery solved? We’re not so sure.

Meanwhile, Trump’s cognitive state has been a debate in the US after a number of during his recent speeches – but Fox News Fox News contributor and Trump supporter, Mollie Hemingway, shared a theory about the former president's recent troubles on the microphone.

After watching a video of both Trump and Biden speech gaffes, Hemingway said Trump's issues are: "Clearly a typo on the teleprompter or a misread of the teleprompter.”

