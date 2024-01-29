Fox commentator claims Trump's cognitive concerns are just typos

Donald Trump's cognitive state has been a hot topic in the United States following several flubs and misreadings during his speeches on his 2024 election campaign trial.

Now a Fox News contributor and Trump supporter, Mollie Hemingway was asked by host Howard Kurtz to comment on what she believes is behind the former president's recent troubles on the microphone.

After watching a video of both Trump and Biden speech gaffes, Hemingway said Trump's issues are: "clearly a typo on the teleprompter or a misread of the teleprompter.”

However, Hemingway was far more critical of Biden saying: "I don’t even know what to say because it’s so hard for me to understand him."

Yet fellow contributor Leslie Marshall fired back: "Unlike Mollie, I’m not gonna make excuses for, you know, Joe Biden and say that one slur is, you know, a typo and the other is not, you know, sorry, no."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.