Tucker Carlson response to his departure from Fox News is bonkers

Tucker Carlson has spoken out after abruptly parting ways with Fox News.

On Monday, it was revealed the TV host and the network were parting ways though neither offered an explanation as to why. Fox News said in an official statement that Carlson and the network had “mutually” agreed to separate but some news outlets have reported that Carlson was fired on Rupert Murdoch's orders for using vulgar language to describe a female executive.

It is all pretty mysterious and Carlson hasn't said much, until today when, posting on Twitter, he did not explain his exit, but opined that “when you step outside from the noise for a few days,” how nice some people are.

“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” he added. “They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won’t even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"The undeniably big topic, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all," he added then listed 'issues' like "demographic change".

He then claimed political parties collude with each other to shut down certain topics of discussion.

He ended saying "where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some".

Carlson began hosting his 8pm Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight in November 2016.

A controversial figure, the host was known for outlandish takes including strong opinions about M&Ms and for saying in 2018 that immigration had made the United States “poorer, dirtier and more divided”.

Meanwhile, it comes after the Fox News network agreed to pay $787.5m (£634m) to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting System. This was about half of the $1.6bn initially sought by Dominion.

Dominion had argued its business was harmed by Fox spreading false claims the 2020 presidential vote had been rigged against Donald Trump.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.