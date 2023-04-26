Tucker Carlson's obsession with the green M&M resurfaces following his Fox firing

Tucker Carlson left viewers shocked after leaving Fox News last week, and it’s led people to return to one of the strangest episodes from his time in the job.

Namely, his obsession with the green M&M.

The right-wing commentator and presenter left the network on Monday, with Fox releasing a statement saying: “We thank him for his service as a host and prior to that as a contributor.

“Mr Carlson’s last programme was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8pm starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.”

A reason for his exit has yet to be revealed, but fans are using the opportunity to return to his bizarre fixation with the green M&M.

It was one of the most bizarre moments from his entire time on the show Getty/M&M's

Back in January, Carlson appeared furious that M&M’s had switched up some of its characters.

The biggest change, and the one he seemed inexplicably angered by, was the decision to replace green M&M's 'sexy' knee-high boots with more understated trainers.

“M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous", Carlson said.

"Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal.”

In another truly strange moment, he also hit out at the inclusion of "obese and distinctly frumpy lesbian M&M’s" to celebrate feminism.

He was referring to a promotion the company ran featuring limited-edition bags filled with only green, brown, and purple M&M’s — which are presented as women in the company’s advertising — meant to raise money for women in creative fields.

“The green M&M got her boots back, but apparently is now a lesbian, maybe?” he said. “And there’s also a plus-sized, obese purple M&M, so we’re gonna cover that, of course. Because that’s what we do," he also said on air.

At the time, M&M’s released a statement on Twitter saying its cartoon character mascots had become politically polarising, and announced an "indefinite pause" on their use.

People have been returning to the strange episode ever since he left the network, and viewers have been having a lot of fun with it on social media.

























It was one of the strangest moments from Carlson’s time on the show, which began in 2016 and proved controversial for all kinds of reasons. This after all is the guy that previously called Andrew Tate "smart" and has been criticised for calling former US president Barack Obama a "hater".



