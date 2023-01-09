Michael Brunelli faces backlash for his 'not too kind' comments about childbirth

Married At First Sight star Michael Brunelli is facing backlash on social media for his "not too kind" comments about childbirth to his fiancée Martha Kalifatidis.

Recently, Brunelli took to his TikTok (@mbrunelli), explicitly describing the birthing process to an annoyed Kalifatidis, who happens to be 32 weeks pregnant.

"It's gonna come right out of your vagina," Brunelli says in the clip.

Kalifatidis responds: "Shut up, Michael.

"Why?' But that's what happens," Brunelli said.

"It's not funny," Kalifatidis says before Brunelli tells her it's about to be the "best moment" of their lives when she pushes "out that human being."

Seemingly at her wit's end, Kalifatidis says: Honestly, you're making me sick. You're a d**khead sometimes."

@mbrunelli I’m not even stressed… @Martha Kalifatidis

Many viewers took to the video's comment section to side with Kalifatidis. They also pointed out that Brunelli's childbirth thoughts aren't "kind."

One person on TikTok wrote: "Ohhhhh, that's not too kind. I have chronic anxiety at the thought of childbirth.

"I'm w/her. I know baby has to come out, but birth is terrifying to me," another added.

A third wrote: "Childbirth being one of the worst/traumatic experiences of a pregnant person's life, and he thinks it's funny that she's not keen? Shock and awe."

Later on, Brunelli took to his Instagram to clarify the comments, noting that he was "joking" and that Kalifatidis didn't take the sentiments to heart.

The couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together last year.

Brunelli also said Kalifatidis is due to have the baby in February.

This all comes after she gave candid insight into her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute type of morning sickness that has impacted her pregnancy.

'It's like you've got gastro, you're hungover and you're on a boat. This is anything but fun,' she told The Daily Telegraph in September 2022.

Elsewhere, Brunelli responded to a comment from someone who asked if he cares about Kalifatidis getting "stretch marks" he said that he doesn't "give a single f***."

"Stretch marks are f****** NORMAL, and will never impact how I feel about her or how obsessed I am with her in the slightest," he wrote in an Instagram post.





