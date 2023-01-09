Mother of TikToker Noah Brady pays touching tribute after he died aged 21

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Popular TikToker and tattoo artist Noah Brady, who went by pworddestroyer69 on the platform, has died by suicide aged 21.

Brady’s mother, Rena Brady, took to social media to confirm the devastating news.

“He was kind. He was the life of the party. He was a friend to all and one of the least judgmental people I know. Those who know him know that he wasn’t the same person he portrayed on social media. His heart was huge but the pain he carried was more than he could take,” Rena wrote on Facebook.

She also revealed that Noah has suffered from depression since the “9th grade,” but it wasn’t until October 2022 that he opened up about it to his family.

“We tried everything we could in that short time to help him,” Rena wrote.

She added: “To say we are devastated [is] an understatement. Our hearts are empty. Mental illness is real. Please hug the ones you love.”

With over 351,300 followers on the platform, Noah gained notoriety for tattooing himself every day for a whole year starting in July 2021.

From there, he would tattoo several items suggested by followers, including juice boxes and record players.

Fans took to social media to share their condolences and pay tribute to the star.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Rip Noah Brady aka p word destroyer on TikTok. Reach out to people!! You are not alone.”

“I hope Noah Brady is finally at peace. My heart hurts so so bad I’m sending his family so much love. p word we’ll stay getting tatted for you,” another added.

A third wrote: “my favorite TikToker passed away his tattoos were amazing :( rest in peace Noah Brady.”

