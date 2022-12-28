Dave from TikTok's 'Operation Hangover' has died

Dave from Operation Hangover has died, his official TikTok account confirmed.

The TikToker, who amassed over 10,000 followers on the platform, frequently shared dangerous trends including chugging and reviewing bottles of alcohol.

In the latest post on Tuesday (27 December), a woman claiming to be Dave's sister announced his passing. She revealed that Carla, Dave's wife who often featured on the account, was trying to get some "rest" and is yet to speak about his death.

She said she couldn't figure out how to go live because she isn't "tech-savvy" and explained how the family had launched a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs.

@operationhangover https://gofund.me/96986cbf Carla isn’t ready to open TikTok and idk what I’m doing









His family wrote: "Hello everyone, David gained his angel wings very unexpectedly and our family has experienced a loss we were not equipped for.

"Please if you can find it in your heart to help our family during this time we would really appreciate it.”

They're hoping to raise around $10,000 (£8,300).

Fans of the TikToker have since inundated the platform with heartfelt messages and comments of condolences.

One said: "I can’t stop thinking about you guys. I’m sending you so so much love and to your family as well!!!"

Another added: "I’m so sorry to hear about Dave I have become great friends with Dave he will be missed so much this breaks my heart so much RIP DAVE."

"This gave me confirmation that he is really gone I was just hoping it was a rumor and that Dave was okay… my condolences," a third penned.

