Where to buy the viral pink sauce from TikTok

The pink sauce that went viral last year is now available to buy in Walmart.

Created by TikToker Chef Pii (real name Veronica Shaw), the condiment caused intrigue last June because of it's unusual colour.

The Miami-based personal chef racked up views by drizzling the sauce on chicken wings, burgers, and tacos and customer have previously likened the flavour to a sweeter version of ranch dressing.

But the increased popularity later turned into criticism with concerns about the product's labelling.

There were also questions over the sauce's lack of nutritional information, the sauce's changing hue and perishability - especially with milk as an ingredient.

At the time, Chef Pii responded to safety concerns in a TikTok: "This is a small business, that is just moving really, really fast,."

"Yes we are following FDA standards, however, we are currently in lab testing so once we go through lab testing we will be able to pitch to stores to put the pink sauce."

She told Today that the sauce's changing colour was a result of consumer feedback - "We changed the color due to the audience’s perspective because they were complaining that the pink was too bright."

“So then we made it a little lighter. Everything that they’re judging, those are all prototypes.”

Since then, Chef Pii halted production and secured a deal with Dave's Gourmet which is well known for its pasta sauce and hot sauce.

The partnership was announced in August last year, as Dave's Gourmet's President David Neuman said: "Our R&D team was able to re-formulate the sauce to match Chef Pii's exact color and flavor profile for the product and at the same time change some of the ingredients to make the sauce less complicated, dairy-free, and clean of any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors."

"The sauce is manufactured under FDA guidelines in an SQF-certified facility and is shelf-stable," Dave’s Gourmet stated in a press release.

Pink sauce will be exclusively in Walmart stores until July 2023 as Chef Pii posted a TikTok of herself (in all pink of course) shopping for the condiment in a store.

@chef.pii I’m ready for chapter 2 🌟 #viral #fyp #pinksauce

Before, the sauce was $20 to buy but now according to Dave's Gourmet, the pink sauce is $9.99 per 13-ounce bottle.

The pink sauce is now gluten-free and vegan, after worries about milk being an ingredient that could spoil, here are the pink sauce ingredients from the Dave's Gourmet website:

Dragon Fruit Puree

Canola Oil

Coconut Cream

Water

Sugar

Distilled White Vinegar

Garlic

Ranch Flavor (Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Natural Flavors, Modified Food Starch)

Pink sauce is now available in over 4,000 Walmart locations.

