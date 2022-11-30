A US State has made the first move in restricting access to TikTok, and people aren't happy.

The popular-yet-controversial video-sharing app has come under fire multiple times through the years for collecting user data because it is owned by a Chinese company.

TikTok lovers and users have faced ban scares multiple times - but now one state has taken steps to do so.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced on Tuesday she signed an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on state-owned, or state-leased, devices.

"South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of the Chinese Communist Party," Noem wrote in a tweet.

Many of Noem's supporters praised the South Dakota Governor for taking the step, but others felt it was a sign that there were other issues to address.

"The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform," Noem said.

The executive order only applies to state employees using state-owned devices.



Noem's concerns echo that of other Republicans who have accused the Chinese government of using TikTok to gather data like location, browsing history, and more.

