All the worst people imaginable have now been allowed back onto Twitter, as tech billionaire Elon Musk continues moulding the social media platform to his liking after taking ownership of the company last month.

The Tesla founder tweeted out a poll on Saturday as to whether to bring back Donald Trump, and sure enough, when more than 15 million accounts cast their votes and it finished with the cursed 52/48 split in favour of his return (see Brexit), @RealDonaldTrump was discoverable again.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” wrote Musk, a Latin phrase which translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

Yes, we hate it too.

And to make matters worse, the former US president isn’t the only controversial figure to be given a second chance at spewing more bile online. We’ve rounded them all up here for your reading (dis)pleasure.

Donald Trump

But first, allow us to give a bit more background on Trump’s history with Twitter, although we suspect you know a lot of this already.

It was back in January 2021 when his account was suspended, after his speech to a rally at the Ellipse – near the White House – on 6 January inspired a violent mob to march on the US Capitol. It was an insurrection, lives were lost, and President Trump was impeached for a second time.

It wasn’t long until he decided to set up his own social media platform, however – Truth Social – and it appears he is more than happy staying on there for the time being now that his Twitter account is back.

Andrew Tate

We wish we didn’t have to write about him, but here we are.

Tate rose to prominence earlier this year for his inflammatory views on women and his “negative presentations of masculinity” which have been branded “misogynistic”.

One disgusting comment, reported on by the Metro at the time, saw the former Big Brother star and kickboxer claim on Twitter that “if you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bear some responsibility”.

Remarks he made about women on the bird app back in 2017 saw him suspended on the platform (he would go on to be banned across many other social media platforms earlier this year), but it was last week when he was allowed back onto the site, and soon upon his return, he decided to mock climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Vile.

Kanye West

Now simply known as ‘Ye’, the rapper had his account locked by Twitter last month after posting a string of antisemitic tweets – one of which said he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.

On Sunday, when he appeared to have his account back, he tweeted: “Testing. Testing. Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

Six hours later, he sent another tweet, containing the Hebrew word “Shalom”.

It may be Ye for Musk, but it’s an Absolutely Not from us.

Jordan Peterson

The right-wing clinical psychologist known for his 12 Rules of Life was banned from Twitter in June for making a transphobic comment about actor Elliot Page.

Twitter gave Peterson the option to restore his account, so long as he delete his tweet. But Peterson said he "would rather die" than do so.

Musk restored Peterson's account on Friday 18 November which led the psychologist to tweet "I'm back" with a photo of Jack Torrence from The Shinning.

Babylon Bee

The right-wing satirical news site got its account locked back in March after it deliberately misgendered Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services. It was told account access would be restored if the tweet was deleted, but those behind the outlet refused to do so.

Not Alex Jones

While it’s becoming clear just who has been allowed back onto Twitter, Musk has also tweeted about who he definitely won’t unban: far-right conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones.

Jones was ordered to cough up an eye-watering $965 million in damages last month, to be paid to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre following his fake news about the tragedy.

It’s this which Musk referenced on Monday when he was asked if he would ever consider allowing Jones onto Twitter.

He wrote: “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.

“I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Well, that’s one less problematic individual to worry about on Twitter, at least…

Majorie Taylor Greene

The controversial Georgia Congresswoman is no stranger to having her personal Twitter account suspended. In 2021 alone, Taylor Greene's account was suspended five times.

Earlier this year, her account was permanently suspended after Taylor Greene falsely tweeted that Covid-19 vaccines led to "extremely high amounts" of deaths.

Musk reinstated Taylor Greene's personal account on Monday 21 November.

