Andrew Tate shares video mocking Greta Thunberg as he returns to Twitter

Andrew Tate has made his return to Twitter following being banned, and took the opportunity to mock Greta Thunberg almost immediately.

Posting a video to the platform, the controversial kickboxer put Greta's powerful 'how dare you' speech about the future of our planet - next to videos of his supercars and private jets zooming around.

'Go to school', he captioned the post.

It was a bold move given that he was previously banned for his misogynistic hate, but Elon Musk is apparently keen to preserve 'free speech' on social media.

