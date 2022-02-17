If you’ve ever looked at your Uber rating and felt confused about why it went down, you might want to check out the app’s latest update.

For the first time, riders will be able to view a breakdown of the good (and bad) ratings they’ve received from drivers.

Announcing the update on their blog yesterday, Uber said your reviews can now be viewed in the app’s new Privacy Centre.

To access your ratings, log in to your account online or in the app.

Navigate to the settings menu, tap privacy, and then Privacy Centre. From there, swipe right and click on the “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber” tile. Scroll down to the “browse your data” section and tap “View my ratings”.

Aside from spying your ratings, riders will also be able to review their past trip information, payment details, and control their marketing preferences via the Privacy Centre.

Uber said that the launch of the Privacy Centre, which has now been rolled out globally, is part of their mission of being “a trusted steward of our users’ personal data in every market where we operate”.

They added: “By offering more transparency and easier access to your data, we hope this gives you all you need to have a 5-star experience on every ride.”

Uber first allowed passengers to view their ratings in the app in 2017 in the hopes of reminding riders that “mutual respect is an important part of [their] Community Guidelines.”

If you received a bad rating and can’t figure out why, Uber drivers have shared a few tips that can help you become a five-star passenger.

To improve your rating, don’t leave litter in the driver’s car, put on your seatbelt, be at the pickup location on time, be respectful, and don’t slam the door.

It’s probably a good idea to stay awake for the duration of the trip, too.

Whatever you do, just avoid this list of 21 things that can get you banned from the app.

