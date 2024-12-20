Astronomical cost Brits expected to waste on unused gym memberships in 2025 revealed

With 2025 just around the corner, gyms across the UK are gearing up for their busiest month of the year... January.

Searches for "cheap gyms near me" have surged by a staggering 5,000 per cent in the past month alone as Brits look to kick-start their fitness resolutions.

Following a survey of 2,000 people, Live Football Tickets discovered Brits are predicted to waste more than £500 million because of unused gym memberships.

The majority of the study found people spend £21-30 a month hitting the gym, as per those who started the gym as a part of last year's resolutions. Almost a fifth failed to cancel their memberships until much later in the year, meaning if the same pattern follows, millions of pounds will be flushed down the drain.

Meanwhile, others (27 per cent) admitted to giving up completely just three months after joining, with most fitness journeys coming to an end in March.

Speaking about the results, Maarten Zomerdijk, Co-CEO of Live Football Tickets, advised people to utilise "self rewards systems, clear goals, and find enjoyment" in the gym.



"Starting small and building your way up is also key, as this can prevent unnecessary injury and strain on your body, as well as prevent demotivation due to difficulty," he said. "Tracking progress and being kind to yourself along the way are key steps in ensuring your gym routine doesn’t become a chore. By tracking your progression and achievements, you can see the benefits you are gaining."

When it comes to days that lack motivation, Zomerdijk suggested reflecting on how far you've come by "looking at your positive progress made, and get back into the gym the next day, or whenever your mind and body are ready".

He added: "Be kind to yourself and speak to family and friends if you are struggling with motivation, words of encouragement can go a long way!"

