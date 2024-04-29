A heatwave is finally coming to the UK - here are the dates you need to know

Following a string of TikTok memes and complaints on Facebook surrounding the terrible April rain, there's finally light at the tunnel.

Parts of the UK are set to have a mini heatwave – just in time for the May bank holiday.

Sunny skies are expected to arrive by Tuesday (30 April), with southeast England set to experience highs of 20C this week.

Warmer weather is also on the way for the likes of Manchester with highs of 18C on Tuesday afternoon, and Belfast.

However, areas north of Newcastle, particularly the east coast of Scotland, will see the chilliest weather next week with potential showers scattered across the UK, forecasters said.

For 2 May until 11 May, the Met Office’s forecast said: "In the first part of this period, many areas of the UK are expected to see periods of rain or showers. Some of these showers will be heavy and thundery, with the greatest chance of thunderstorms in the southeast.



"Along with this will be a fair amount of low cloud in the east at times, with spells of coastal fog, but also temperatures generally above average for the time of year.

"Overall, northwestern parts of the UK are likely to be driest and sunniest."

"Through the second week, temperatures will return closer to normal, perhaps dipping back below average, but it will also to turn gradually drier and more settled."

Speaking about the bank holiday weekend, the Netweather website added: "The weather remains quite unsettled. Some will be lucky and see fair weather with lengthy dry spells but others will keep more cloud and see outbreaks of rain.

"Temperatures will be in the mid-to-high teens across the UK but should edge up towards 20C, even the low 20s for any sunny, sheltered parts of England."

