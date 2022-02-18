In what could be deemed a possible attempt to calm the brewing tensions of concerns that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment, a pilot seemingly wrote "Relax" up in the sky with his plane along the neighbouring Moldova border.

On February 17, At over 10,000 feet ( 3,000 meters) up and around 80 miles (130 kilometers) wide, the Air Moldova plane departed from Moldova's capital of Chisinau, for a 1-hour 40-minute flight on February 17, according to Flightradar 24's data.

As reported by IFLScience! The pilot's message is clear thanks to Flightradar 24, the live flight-tracking website. The site also occasionally highlights other interesting messages such as "stay home," a syringe that could indicate the Covid-19 vaccine and the NHS, to name a few.

And on Tuesday, Fightradar 24 shared that a US Air Force Northrop Grumman RQ-4A Global Hawk flying over Ukraine was the most tracked flight they had on the site.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had declared a "day of unity" as the continued threat of Russian invasion persisted.

Russia's defence ministry said some troops in Russia's military districts close to Ukraine are returning to bases after drills are finished, which was quoted by Russian news agencies. The move could tremendously de-escalate the issues with the West.

Independent Russian agency, Interfax, and state-owned Tass noted that some Southern and Western military districts units have wrapped up their exercises and started to return to bases.

Elsewhere, although Russian President Vladimir Putin's claimed that Russia is removing its troops from the Ukrainian border, NATO leaders noted that the claim is false, and well over 7,000 troops arrived at the border in recent days.

