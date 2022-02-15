Ukraine's president declares 'day of unity' amid threat of Russian invasion

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a “day of unity” amid the continued threat of a Russian invasion.

Some troops in Russia’s military districts by Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry has been quoted by Russian news agencies.

Such a move could significantly de-escalate the current tension with the West as the current crisis has been driven by the build-up of Russian troops along Ukraine’s border.

Interfax, an independent Russian agency, and state-owned Tass said some units of the Southern and Western military districts have completed their exercises and started returning to bases.

