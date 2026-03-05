Shocking moment US Marine veteran dragged from Senate hearing and has arm broken

Shocking footage shows the moment a US Marine veteran was forcibly removed from a Senate hearing and appeared to have his arm broken – and people are shaken.

On Wednesday (4 March), a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing was disrupted by a man protesting the Iran war , which started after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran , despite Trump’s insistence that the US would not go to war under him.

The protester was later identified as US Marine veteran, Brian McGinnis.

In viral footage shared online, McGinnis was manhandled by Capitol police officers, who were joined by Republican senator Tim Sheehy, in trying to eject him from the room.

As they attempted to drag him out, McGinnis, dressed in a military uniform, shouted: “No one wants to fight for Israel.”

Clips appear to show McGinnis’s hand being stuck in the doorway as officers and the GOP senator continue to use force against him. Bystanders shouted, “His hand, his hand!” and a snapping sound could be heard.

According to NBC News , McGinnis was arrested for “assault on a police officer, as well as three counts of resisting arrest and crowding, obstructing and incommoding in the unlawful demonstration”.

In a post on X/Twitter, Republican senator Sheehy said he “decided to help out and deescalate the situation”.

McGinnis is running for North Carolina Senate as the Green Party candidate, and ahead of his protest, he posted a clip explaining his position.

Some have argued this incident is a momentous one in American politics.

“You occasionally get a moment that symbolizes everything wrong with this country. In this case it’s a U.S. Marine veteran screaming out that no one wants to fight for Israel and a U.S. Senator breaking his arm. A perfect encapsulation of US foreign policy,” someone shared.

Another suggested: “When you’re breaking a veteran’s arm, you’re losing, and you’re on the wrong f**kin’ side.”

Someone else wrote: “Breaking the arm of a uniformed veteran who is speaking up for his country is shameful and disgusting.”

