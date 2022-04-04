A United States warship was shadowed by two mysterious car-sized balls of light, a filmmaker has claimed.

Filmmaker Dave C Beaty, whose 2019 film The Nimitz Encounters examined a 2004 US Navy incident with an UFO, outlined events on his Medium page.

He said he was contacted by a senior retired military figure who said the USS Kearsage was tailed by two mysterious lights in October 2021.

They were reportedly spotted near the 40,500-ton assault ship for several nights while it was on a training exercise off the east coast of the United States.

The retired US Marines officer allegedly characterized the UFOs as "odd and menacing balls of light".

It is said that the car-sized visions had been following around half a mile behind the ship and around 200 feet above the ocean.

Marines that were onboard initially believed the unidentified objects were part of a surprise training exercise for a new anti-drone weapon - but radio checks found that not to be the case.

The filmmaker added that where there once was a stigma of reporting on strange events, it is now breaking down.



"So what once were UAP sightings that were ignored or never logged, today more service members are reporting them, this leads to the indications that more are being observed," Beaty said.

He also said there should be further investigation of the mysterious incident.



"Anything that would expose a military weakness or military capability of course is sensitive, but if these objects turn out to be not man-made and not foreign state actors, we need to be open and address these with academic study, empirical methods, and grant funding to conduct research at the university level.

"Conventional drones ... would be the most obvious culprit, since these objects were low and slow, pacing the ship, and he said they moved back and forth. Whose drones or stealthy rotorcraft are they?

"I will acknowledge that everything is on the table and that is surely on the list above aliens or hyperdimensional inorganic entities and luminous flying squid."

So we are left wondering, what the hell really happened out there in the Atlantic OPAREA. So many questions, so few answers. It does sound similar to the