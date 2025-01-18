Man applied for 1,000 jobs using AI overnight - and couldn't believe what he woke up to

There's no denying that artificial intelligence is reshaping society in profound ways. While some have embraced the technology, integrating it into their daily lives and finding it indispensable, others are more apprehensive, particularly when it comes to the future of work and the fast-paced advancements unfolding before them.

One man openly confessed to relying on AI for a helping hand, using it to submit 1,000 job applications while he slept.

Over on the Reddit 'Get Employed' forum, the user claimed he created an AI bot that "analyses candidate information, examines job descriptions, generates unique CVs and cover letters for each job, answers specific questions that recruiters ask, and automatically applies to jobs."

Overnight, he set the AI bot to work, and it delivered "tailored CVs and cover letters, customised based on each job description."

He said the invention made a "significant difference," and it’s easy to see why – he landed 50 job interviews in just one month.

In his personal reflection, the Redditor said the automation of job applications raises questions about "the very nature of professional relationships."

"We face a paradox: as we seek to optimize the selection process, we risk losing the human element that often makes a difference in a work environment," he wrote. "The challenge ahead is not just technological, but also ethical and social. We'll need to find a delicate balance between the efficiency of artificial intelligence and the richness of human interactions."

The poster later clarified he did not recommend applying for jobs using an AI tool for "obvious ethical reasons."

"The bot was created for educational and informative purposes only and out of my own curiosity," he explained.

