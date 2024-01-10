Taylor Swift fans are being 'scammed' by deepfake Le Creuset ad starring singer

Taylor Swift fans have been warned not to fall for a deepfake AI ad circulating Facebook, with the 'singer' claiming to be offering 'free Le Creuset cookware' to her fans.

In the ad, which is seemingly realistic to an unsuspecting user, 'Swift' offers fans free kitchen pots from the luxury cookware brand, if they sign up to pay a shipping fee.

Those who have done so, of course, have never seen any product, just unusual monthly payments coming out of their accounts.

