Documentary criticised by abuse survivors over release of Vicky Pattison AI sex tape

Survivors of AI deepfake pornography have criticised Channel 4 and its documentary in which the controversial technology was used to create sexplicit content of reality TV star Vicky Pattison.

The broadcaster’s documentary, Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape, sees the former Geordie Shore star have an AI-generated, explicit film created of herself. Deepfake pornography is made using AI to superimpose someone’s face onto a nude body and involves existing sexual imagery.

Survivors told The Guardian they had been approached to consult on the documentary but advised the broadcaster against making a deepfake AI porn video. One survivor, 23-year-old Jodie who is part of a group campaigning for a consent-based law to fight against deepfake abuse, found out her Instagram photos were sent to an Incel forum where they were turned into pornographic images. She said: “Survivor organisations strongly advised against it when they were approached by producers. So it’s just in really, really poor taste that they sought out advice and then ignored it completely.”

The objections from the organisations included fears that releasing a well-publicised deepfake video would cause an uptick in traffic to the exact deepfake sites that they are campaigning against.

“You wouldn’t go and do a documentary where you get into a physically violent and abusive relationship to experience how it feels,” said another campaigner. “So why is it acceptable as a premise for a documentary to do this with online harm?”

Campaign groups said they feel sympathetic towards Pattison. “The decision to create this video, presumably, has been made by Channel 4,” said Jodie.

“If you’re going to be in this space, just be respectful that there are real people at the heart of this issue. Because I don’t want people to then pile on to Vicky. I don’t want things to move away from the issue to being: ‘Influencer gets bashed and takes herself off Instagram,’ or whatever that story then could turn into.”

In a statement shared with Indy100, a Channel 4 spokesperson said the following with regards to survivors' views on the decision to make a "consensual" deepfake video: "We understand that there have been varying views on this approach. In this documentary, Vicky aims to demonstrate how simple it is to create explicit deepfake content and raise awareness of how accessible this content is and how it can proliferate online.

"She also wanted to experience, as closely as possible, the feelings, vulnerabilities and concerns that arise when one becomes a victim of deepfake porn. The documentary recreates this, in a controlled environment, to exemplify the ease with which this kind of content can spread online and to raise awareness by demonstrating actions people can take should they find themselves a victim of this crime. The choice to make original footage ensures that everyone involved was able to fully consent from the outset.”

With regards to whether it may be "disrespectful", a Channel 4 spokesperson said: “The documentary hears directly from victims of image-based abuse, to ensure that victim’s stories are at the forefront of the purpose of the programme. In doing so, audiences will see first-hand testimony from those who have lived through this issue, thus raising the profile of the problem and the ways in which we must support victims, through better processes enforced on tech companies, government legislation, better education and activism.”

Pattison responded to Indy100's request for comment with a statement which read: "Throughout this whole process, we spoke to a wide range of organisations, campaigners, and most importantly, victims of this deeply distressing abuse. Many victims, some of who you will see in the documentary, shared with me their belief that creating a fake sex tape was a bold and impactful way to draw attention to the scale and severity of this issue.

"Their voices were instrumental in my decision, and I deeply value their courage and input. However, I recognise that not everyone has agreed with this approach, and I want to assure you that those concerns were heard and carefully considered. I wrestled with this decision for a long time because I fully understand the risks and sensitivities involved.

"In the end, I chose to go ahead because so many victims expressed that this was an important way to start a larger conversation and push for change. I also learnt the process of getting it removed so that anyone this has happened to would know it’s possible and how to go about it."

The statement continued: "This documentary is about shining a light on a widespread issue and amplifying the voices of those who have been directly affected. While my experience creating the fake sex tape can never compare to the distress and violation real victims feel, my hope is that it will provide some insight into what they go through and bring this issue into the public consciousness in a powerful way.

"My goal with this documentary is to highlight the imbalance of power, encourage action from lawmakers and tech companies, and inspire empathy. I want to contribute to a movement where victims are supported, understood, and empowered to reclaim their lives."

