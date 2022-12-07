Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been awarded Time magazine's Person of the Year but right-wingers do not believe it is well-deserved.

Zelensky, 44, became a celebrated political figure internationally for leading Ukraine in its war against Russia which began earlier this year.

Over the last 11 months, Zelensky has spoken in front of parliaments, congresses, and other government bodies to plead for financial, military, and verbal support.

The comedian-turned-president is known for his charismatic personality and strong leadership.

For many, Time's award to the Ukrainian President feels obvious and well-deserved.

But plenty of right-wing people disagree.

A common sentiment from right-wingers, particularly in the US, is that Zelensky has taken too much aid from the US while fighting off Russia.

This past year, the US has sent over $68 billion to Ukraine in various aid packages.

Each time Congress has voted to send aid to Ukraine, several Republican congresspeople have opposed the packages.

Zelensky and "the Spirit of Ukraine" graced the cover of Time on 7 December.

One article focused on Zelensky while another shared real stories from Ukrainian refugees and people with Ukrainian heritage.

Of Zelensky, Time reporter Simon Shuster wrote, "Zelenskyy’s success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realized the President had stuck around."

Other contenders for Time's Person of the Year included China's President Xi Jinping, the US Supreme Court, former US Representative Liz Cheney, MacKenzie Scott, Ron DeSantis, Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, gun safety advocates, and Iran protestors.

Elon Musk was also an option, but the billionaire who purchased Twitter this year was Time's Person of the Year last year.

