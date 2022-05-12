Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended her decision to vote against aid for Ukraine by implying America has bigger problems to worry about.

“We’re a failing country...our borders are overrun every single day with an average of just over 7,000 illegals coming across," she said on the Dinesh D'Souza podcast.

We have a baby formula crisis happening right now, where mothers are crying in grocery stores desperately searching for baby formula."

"...we should be concerned about American babies."

The US has pledged a further $40billion in humanitarian and military aid.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

