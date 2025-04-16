‘We’re thinking of you’ – celebrities wish Churchtown marathon runners good luck

Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan have sent good luck messages to runners from Churchtown Primary School, who are taking on the London Marathon in memory of the Southport stabbing victims.

The group of runners includes Sergio Aguiar, whose daughter Alice, nine, was killed in an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year, and attended Churchtown Primary School.

Headteacher Jinnie Payne will also be running. The team has already raised £250,000 to help build a commemorative playground at the school.

We have no words for your courage and determination to create a lasting legacy, I’m sure Alice would be incredibly proud of her dad Gary Lineker

Broadcaster and former footballer Gary Lineker offered his support to the group in a video message, saying: “Hi Sergio, everyone at Match Of The Day just wanted to wish yourself, Jinnie and all those running for the Churchtown playground every success in the London Marathon.

“We have no words for your courage and determination to create a lasting legacy, I’m sure Alice would be incredibly proud of her dad.

“I’d like to say we’d be with you every step of the way, but we’re not as quick as we used to be.”

Gabby Logan sent a video message (Ian West/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Ian West

Football pundit Alan Shearer said: “Good luck Sergio, we’re all thinking of you.”

Television presenter Gabby Logan also sent a good luck video message.

She said: “Wishing the very best of luck to Sergio Aguiar, who’s running the London Marathon in memory of his beautiful daughter Alice, good luck to everyone who is running for the Churchtown playground, let’s make this happen.”