Tributes pour in for K-pop singer Wheesung following death aged 43

Tributes are pouring in for South Korean singer, Wheesung, following the news of his death aged 43.

Bursting onto the music scene in 2002, Wheesung, real name Choi Whee-sung, went on to become one of the pioneers of R&B in the country, and was due to join fellow artist KCM this weekend in the city of Daegu for a concert. The concert has since been cancelled.

Throughout his career, he played a huge part in the K-pop scene too, but most notably, fans will remember his debut album Like A Movie, and hit songs like 'Best Man' and 'Can't You'.

No foul play is suspected in his death, although authorities say a "significant amount of time" had passed before they found him in his home in Seoul.

The artist’s agency, Tajoy Entertainment, issued a statement Monday night saying: “The artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his residence and was later pronounced dead.”

They added that they felt "deep sorrow" over the loss.

Fellow artists have since been flooding social media with tributes.

"Wheesung, let's sing and make music freely in that place. I won't forget your pure and clear heart," singer Yoon Min-soo wrote in a social media post, alongside a video of the duo singing together.





Rapper Verbal Jint shared posted a black square on Instagram, along with the caption: "Every moment we shared was an honor, and I'm grateful. You've worked so hard, rest in peace, Wheesung."





Another rapper, Changmo, posted: “Thank you for your amazing music that had a great impact on my life. May you rest in peace."

“I have so many memories of him from my 20s. I even attended his first concert after releasing my debut album,” friend and musician Paloalto said. “This is so shocking and heartbreaking. Thank you for being part of my youth with your music.”

Fans have been expressing their heartbreak too.

"I wish I could turn back time", one wrote alongside a crying face emoji.

"May he rest in peace in a place free from pain", another added.

Someone else wrote: "I had more words to say to you, but I regret that I couldn't. You have always been so warm and kind to a small person like me. You have given me so much courage and love. Thank you."

Rest in peace Wheesung (1982-2025)

Why not read...

Hugh Grant confesses he's a 'rabid' Blackpink fan after being spotted at K-pop concert

K-pop star raises eyebrows by wearing QAnon t-shirt for live show