After Hugh Grant was spotted at K-Pop group Blackpink's London show, the actor has confessed he's actually a huge fan.

The 62-year-old was spotted in the VIP section at their British Summer Time show, but insists he was taken there by 'three 11-year-olds' - even wearing merchandise for the occasion.

"Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer", he later joked on Twitter, referencing the band's fanbase name, and their signature light-up hammers that fans use at concerts.

