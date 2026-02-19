Who is Nancy Guthrie? Everything we know about her disappearance

Today host, Savannah Guthrie, has been flooded with support after issuing an emotional plea for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, to return home safely.

Nancy, 84, has now been missing for over two weeks, with police believing she was abducted while she was sleeping.

In a post over the weekend, Savannah shared: "I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it’s never too late. It is never too late to do the right thing."

The likes of Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington and Nicky Hilton shared love with Savannah as the investigation continues.

Here's everything we know so far:





Who is Nancy Guthrie?

Nancy Guthrie is the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing on 31 January.

Authorities have expressed concerns about Nancy's health because she uses daily medication and is said to have a pacemaker. She is also said to have dealt with high blood pressure and heart issues.





When was Nancy Guthrie last seen?

Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on 31 January and was reported missing the next day.

Alleged ransom notes were sent to news outlets said to include local news station KOLD News 13 and TMZ, but the two bitcoin payment deadlines have now passed.

"There are a few things that we can share as far as what the contents were," KOLD anchor Mary Coleman shared on CNN's Erin Burnett Outfront said. "A lot of it is information that only someone who is holding her for ransom would know — some very sensitive information and things that people who were there when she was taken captive would know."

Police are yet to verify these notes.

A search for Nancy led by the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) was launched on 1 February.





FBI updates

Since 1 February, the FBI has received 13,000 tips. The police department has said it has taken at least 18,000 calls. A reward for Nancy's return has since been increased to over $200,000 between local officials and the FBI after receiving an anonymous donation VIA 88-CRIME on Wednesday (18 February).

Surveillance footage was released, showing a masked person outside Nancy's front door on the night she vanished.

The FBI described the suspect as a 5'9" man with a medium build. They also noted he was carrying a 25-litre 'Ozark Trail Hiker Pack' backpack.





A pair of gloves found two miles from Nancy's home were tested for DNA, though the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said they "did not trigger a match" and "did not match DNA found at the property".

Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy's family "has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel".

Unverified reports also suggest the FBI has been in contact with Mexican authorities, with the Mexican border being around an hour's drive from Tucson, Arizona.

Anyone with tips or leads is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI in addition to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office number, 520-351-4900.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.