Brooklyn Beckham 'cuts ties' with the Ramsays after Gordon's warning

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly cut ties with the Ramsays following Gordon Ramsay’s stern advice regarding his family situation.

The famed chef and his family have long been close friends of the Beckhams, and Gordon recently weighed in on the highly publicised family rift.

Speaking to The Sun in response to Brooklyn’s lengthy six-page statement in January, Gordon said he understands why Victoria is "upset" by the public fallout. He also emphasised how much David loves Brooklyn and described both David and Victoria as "good parents."

"They have both put so much energy into their kids, and I know just how many times they have got Brooklyn out of the s**t," he continued.

While Gordon acknowledged that he and Brooklyn have "messaged a little bit," he added, "it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated. Love is blind".

He went on to urge Brooklyn to "remember where you came from," adding: "I think it’s going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him. He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from Brooklyn. It’s such a good thing to do".

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Brooklyn has reportedly unfollowed Ramsay’s twin children, Jack and Holly, on social media. The trio were said to have been particularly close growing up.

However, Tilly Ramsay, 24, Oscar Ramsay, 6, and Gordon’s wife, Tana, remain among those he follows.

Brooklyn Beckham has not publicly commented on his decision.

Indy100 reached out to Brooklyn Beckham's representative for comment

