Russia's attack on Ukraine sparked serious concerns surrounding a looming third World War.



On Friday, US president Joe Biden took to Twitter to warn that a direct conflict between Russia and Nato would result in "World War Three". Biden said he would defend "every inch of Nato territory", but "we will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine."



"A direct confrontation between Nato and Russia is World War III. And something we must strive to prevent," he tweeted.



But, what would happen if WW3 did break out?



If the US fights, Germany, France, Poland and the United Kingdom will follow. But, as it stands, the United States has no reason to fight Russia apart from maintaining the integrity of the NATO alliance.



According to National Interest, if Russia were to take parts of the Baltic, it would be unlikely for them to hold stolen territory for long due to Nato airpower.



Last decade, the US discarded its "two-war" doctrine, designed to prevent North Korea from launching a war while the United States was involved in fighting.



Each country has its own goal, so Russia and China coordinating simultaneous hostilities in the Pacific and Europe are unlikely.

However, while the US might create the conditions for war by using diplomatic and economic means, Russia or China would be the ones to pull the trigger.



The US can still win two major wars at the same time, according to the news outlet, "or at least come near enough to winning that neither Russia nor China would see much hope in the gamble." And this is because they continue "to maintain the world's most formidable military and because it stands at the head of an extremely powerful military alliance."



The US cannot maintain the level of dominance forever, says the publication. However, they do have international support from some of the most powerful countries in the world that they can count on for some time.



