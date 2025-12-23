Khloe Kardashian laughs off Dolly Parton’s ‘natural beauty’ compliment

Khloe Kardashian humorously hit back at Dolly Parton after the country legend described the reality star as a "natural beauty".

The light-hearted exchange took place during an episode of the Good American founder’s hit podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, where Kardashian sat down with her longtime idol in Nashville for a wide-ranging and candid conversation.

Attention soon turned to Parton’s famously glamorous appearance and how she first developed her signature look.

"My look came from a country girl's idea of glam," Parton explained, before adding: "We didn't have anything and I wasn't a natural beauty like some of you girls are."

Kardashian was quick to respond with her trademark honesty, joking: "This isn't natural either, babe."

The remark didn’t go unnoticed online, with one fan writing: "This is why I've always loved Khloe out of all the Kardashians. She is honest."

Another added: "Khloe is ALWAYS real."

Parton later reflected more deeply on her relationship with beauty, admitting that she "wanted to be pretty more than anything," while encouraging others to "dress according to how they feel".

Later, in a confessional on The Kardashians, Khloe opened up about her own struggles with image, revealing she sometimes felt shame for not always standing her ground. However, she shared that she now feels far more confident in owning her appearance and speaking up for herself.

The interview came just two months after the death of Parton’s husband, Carl Dean. Although Kardashian had been advised not to raise the topic, she expressed gratitude that Parton felt open enough to speak about him during the podcast.

