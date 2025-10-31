Widow completes ‘incredible’ 5,000-mile charity trek around British coastline

A retired professor has said it feels “incredible” to have completed a 5,000-mile charity trek around the British coastline in memory of her late wife.

Tracey Howe, 61, set off from Glasgow on October 31 last year on the 365-day challenge and was welcomed by cheering supporters as she arrived back in the city on Friday.

She undertook the trek in memory of her wife Angela, who died from cancer in 2023, and has so far raised more then £53,000 for five charities.

She handed out 5,000 crocheted hearts along the way to remind people of loved ones they have lost, and received supportive messages from celebrities including Tom Daley, The Proclaimers and Chris Kamara.

Former footballer and Marie Curie ambassador Chris Kamara joined Tracey Howe for part of her trek through the North East of England (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys Media Assignments

Ms Howe walked on average 17 miles a day over the last year, taking more than 11 million steps, and ended her journey at the Beatson cancer centre where her wife was treated.

Speaking after completing the trek, she said: “It’s a bit unbelievable because I’ve been walking almost every day and so to suddenly think, actually I don’t need to walk anymore is a bit strange, and the fact that I’ve come full circle around Britain, I can’t get my head around it yet.

“It’s incredible to think that I have made a full circle right around Britain.”

The trek has raised money for end-of-life charity Marie Curie, The Beatson, The Brainstrust, CoppaFeel! and Breast Cancer Now.

Mother-of-two Ms Howe said highlights of the trek were the fantastic scenery and the people she met along the way.

My mood has lightened as the weather lightened through summer, and then we're full circle back here Tracey Howe

She said her journey had also helped her process her own feelings after losing her wife of 37 years to blood cancer, which she developed after recovering from an operation removing a benign tumour.

The 61-year-old, who lives in Glasgow, said: “When I started, it was winter and it was very dark, the days were short, the weather was terrible.

“It really matched my mood at the time because I was really sort of overwhelmed with my grief. It gave me an opportunity to sort of shout at the weather. I just wanted to fight everything. So I was fighting the weather.

“It seemed apt that I was starting then, and then obviously as I’ve gone round the coast the seasons have changed.

“I have processed my grief, not entirely, but I’ve made a big start on that, and that really is reflected in my journey.

“My mood has lightened as the weather lightened through summer, and then we’re full circle back here.”

Former Olympic diver Daley sent Ms Howe several crocheted hearts after hearing about her trek to “encourage more people to talk about their grief”.

Tracey Howe has lived in her campervan, called Priscilla, throughout her journey (Sandy Young/PA Media Assignments) PA Wire/PA Images - Sandy Young Media Assignments

In June, football pundit Kamara walked one mile with her when she passed through his hometown of Middlesbrough.

They both sent her congratulation messages when she finished the trek on Friday, as did presenter Clare Balding, former athlete Dame Kelly Holmes and The Proclaimers.

Ms Howe’s sons, aged 24 and 27, also joined her on some stretches of her walk.

She has spent the past year living in her campervan, called Priscilla, and said it will take a bit of adjustment getting used to living in a house again.

Asked what her wife would have thought of her challenge, Ms Howe said: “She always knew I was a bit bonkers, so she wouldn’t have been surprised that I took on this task, but she would have been my biggest cheerleader and supporter.

“She was a mental health nurse, so she worked in counselling, and I think she would be really proud of the fact that I’ve spent so much time talking to people and trying to process my grief and listening to other people’s stories, because that was her big thing, that was her job, and she’d be really proud of that fact that I’ve done that.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Tracey’s Trek can do so at www.givewheel.com/fundraising/4117/traceystrek/.