Woman becomes longest survivor of heart and lung transplant

The UK’s longest-surviving heart and lung transplant recipient has described how she was given the “gift of a normal life”.

Katie Mitchell had a combined heart and lung transplant 38 years ago.

The 53-year-old from Sidcup in south-east London, has inspired other transplant recipients, who may think they have only a few years to live after their transplant or be fearful over organ rejection.

The operations manager had her transplant at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in September 1987.

“Thanks to organ donation, I was given the gift of a normal life,” she said.

“I think about my donor a lot, especially on the anniversary of the transplant. I think about their family and what their family must have felt at the time.

“I just know my donor was a young female. Her family made that decision at a terrible time in their lives. I am so grateful.

“It’s quite difficult to put into words how it feels to know I am now the longest-lived heart-lung recipient in the UK – it’s mixed feelings.

“People I know who had the same transplant have passed away in front of me, but it’s a blessing and amazing to feel I’ve had all this extra time.

“I don’t really know why it has worked so well. Perhaps the immunosuppressants suit me well. Everybody has so many different reactions to the medications, and everyone has their own regimen.”

Katie Mitchell before her transplant (Handout/NHSBT/PA)

When she was aged 11, Mrs Mitchell was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease called Eisenmenger Syndrome.

She had high blood pressure in her pulmonary arteries which caused an increased resistance to blood flow through the lungs.

This led to irreversible lung damage and heart failure.

By the time she was 15 medics feared she was coming to the end of her life.

Mrs Mitchell, who is married and has a stepdaughter, had her transplant at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in September 1987.

8,124 People currently on the transplant waiting list NHSBT

The procedure was carried out just three years after Papworth carried out Europe’s first successful combined heart-lung transplant in 1984.

Even now the procedures are rare, with only around five carried out each year in the UK.

There are currently 8,124 people on the transplant waiting list including 12 people waiting for a heart-lung transplant.

Mrs Mitchell’s transplant is still functioning well. In addition, she has also had two kidney transplants from deceased donors, in 1994 and 2015.

“I went to an event at Papworth and there were a couple of young women who had their heart-lung transplants recently,” she said.

“I think it did them good and their parents good to see how long I and other people have lived.

“Very often people are told they might only get five or 10 years with a heart or a lung transplant. To be able to see me and other people who had lived for many years made a big difference to them.

“I think my story is just proof that organ donation and transplantation does work and you can live a normal life.”

Katie Mitchell is the UK’s longest surviving heart and lung transplant recipient (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Mrs Mitchell is backing NHS Blood and Transplant’s call for people to confirm their support for donation on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Anthony Clarkson, NHS Blood and Transplant’s director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation, said: “Combined heart and lung transplants are rare, very complex, and they have a higher risk of organ rejection, but Katie’s truly exceptional story shows how organ donation saves and improves lives.

“Most of us would accept an organ if we needed one but there are not enough donors.

“Katie’s donor family gave her a chance when Katie had no other option.

“But sadly, someone will die today waiting for an organ transplant.

“If you confirm your decision to donate on the NHS Organ Donor Register, that two minutes can save up to nine lives. It’s the best thing you’ll do today.”

Katie Mitchell on a treadmill after the transplant (NHSBT/PA) PA Media - NHSBT

Marius Berman, surgical lead for transplant at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, added: “It’s fantastic to see Katie continuing to live life to the full, 38 years on from her transplant.

“To see it succeed so profoundly is testament to the skill of many NHS teams, the generosity of donors and the resilience of patients like Katie.

“Her journey offers real hope to others currently waiting for transplants and reminds us all of the importance of organ donation.”