Is Billie Eilish going into acting? Everything we know so far

We could be seeing Billie Eilish on the big screen - and no, we're not on about her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).

The ten-time Grammy Award and two-time Oscar-winning singer is reportedly in talks to make her film acting debut in an adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s classic novel, The Bell Jar, Deadline reported.

Sarah Polley, a writer-director best known for her 2022 film Women Talking that won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, is set to adapt the screenplay for this latest project as well as direct the film, based on the semi-autobiographical story published in 1963. It was originally published under the pseudonym "Victoria Lucas," a month before Plath died by suicide.

To this day, the book is considered a literary classic, which explores the demanding societal expectations women were met with in the 1950s, and the story follows 19-year-old Esther Greenwood, an intern in 1953 New York, and her experiences with mental illness.

Additionally, according to Variety, Eilish is a long-time fan of the book.

If the 'Wildflower' singer does join the project, it wouldn't be her first acting role, as Eilish previously made her acting debut in the Prime Video series Swarm, co-created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers and starring Dominique Fishback.

This performance earned her the People’s Choice Award for TV performance of the year, along with an Independent Spirit Award nomination for best supporting performance in a new scripted series.

But if you're too impatient, you can always go, and Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) documentary, directed by James Cameron, which is set to hit cinemas on May 8.

