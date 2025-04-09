TikTok: the birthplace of just about every trend you can think of, whether it's quirky dance challenges, viral memes – or, well, some things you'd rather not admit you’ve seen.

But amidst the chaos of fast-moving crazes, there's one trend that’s gaining some serious traction: women in their thirties. Yep, you read that right. TikTok has officially turned the spotlight on women entering their thirties, and it's not your average midlife crisis vibe.

Rather than the usual panic over ageing, these TikTokers are embracing the big 3-0 and everything that comes with it. Gone are the days of 20-something confusion and soul-searching. Instead, there's a wave of women looking forward to a new era of self-assurance, wisdom, and, let’s be honest, less drama.

The platform is filled with empowering clips where women celebrate their achievements, both big and small, and share what life after their twenties is really like.

@anasofiagmza women in your 30’s please confirm below ⬇️





















The reaction and stitches are coming in thick and fast too, with US content creator @ivanacora saying she's "obsessed" with the 'women in their thirties' trend.

"I don't skip any of them," she told her 1.7 million viewers. "If I hear the Beyonce song starting or on the screen, it says 'women in their thirties', I don't pass any of them. I watch every single one."





Meanwhile, UK TikToker @wellwitholi added: "I've been saying for the longest time, get me to 30."

"There is nothing else about my twenties that I'm really trying to see out, no more lessons I necessarily want to learn. I just want to be in my thirties."

@wellwitholi Not to wish my life away, BUT…😭 #fyp#foryoupage#london#westlondon#womenintheir30s





Over in the comments, women suggested their thirties were much better than their twenties, with one humouring: "The glow up happened post 30 for sureeee."

Another penned: "Can confirm 30s are lit. BUT do me a favour and enjoy the hell out of 28 because that was meant to be my year, but it was during lockdown."

