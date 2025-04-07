The wildest videos from the 'probably needed a hug but' trend taking over TikTok

If we've gathered anything from the latest TikTok trend that's circulating, it's that we all need a hug... but people are sharing other ways to comfort themselves instead of receiving a warm embrace.

As part of the trend, TikTokers have been sharing a video with the caption "Probably needed a hug but..." before revealing an alternative method that has made them feel better.

Some of these range from pretty conventional coping mechanisms such as listening to music, going for a run or simply having a cry, but there are also a variety of wild ways others have shared too which have gone viral.

For TikToker Setareh @setifieds wrote, "Probably need a hug but got a 1L Pornstar Martini instead," as she shared a video of herself and her friend each holding a 1L cocktail and toasting their drinks.

"We said one drink only… doing this to break our 75 Hard alcohol fast was not the smartest choice tho," she added in the caption.





@setifieds 📍Le Cardinal - Paris We said one drink only… doing this to break our 75 Hard alcohol fast was not the smartest choice tho!😭 @Baduhcfdd #lecardinalparis #pornstarmartini #hugecocktail #1lcocktail





Since sharing, the video has received 6.6 million views, 849,000 likes and thousands of comments.

One person said: "I need to watch them pour it so i know it isn’t 90% Juice," to which the TikToker replied: "Oh from the way we felt after, I can guarantee it isn’t just juice."

"I’d be on the floor after all of that," a second person wrote.

Someone else added: "Is this a universal experience?"

"Omg this is exactly what I need," a fourth person commented.

Another example is from TikToker Kenna (@kennarwood), who shared that she "probably needed a hug" and then showed what she did instead. "But made a giant tube of Aquaphor instead," she wrote she shared videos of her squeezing tubes of the product into a huge tub.

The video has 6.6 million views, 763,000 likes, and lots of comments from viewers who were stunned at the sheer amount of Aquaphor they were seeing.





@kennarwood Do we need an update?👀👀 it’s been like a year and a half now since the birth of it





One person said: "That’s like $300 of Aquaphor."

"This will literally last her a lifetime," another person posted.

A third person wrote: "Hey! So this is actually INSANE."

"Now that’s dedication," the official Aquaphor US TikTok account responded.

A third instance from the trend is from TikTok Nicky (@nickydelaney_), who wrote, "Probably needed a hug but took my depression out on her instead," as he showed a clip of himself using a curling iron to poke a plastic mannequin head in the eye





@nickydelaney_ sorry deb





"Sorry Deb," he added in the caption, and the video has since been viewed 2.7 million times.

In the comments, some viewers were puzzled by the TikToker's actions.

"That's actually really odd," one person posted.

Another person said: "Anyone saying this is odd has never been in cosmetology school."

"Imagine the day muscle memory kicks in but on an actual client," a third person replied.

A fourth person commented: "Please never do my hair."

