'God forbid' TikTok trend has everyone hilariously defending their toxic traits

You can always count on there being a new TikTok trend making the rounds, and this particular one involves people amusingly defending themselves.

Each viral video sees people start by writing "God Forbid" and then continue by giving their comedic defence to being called out on something frowned-upon - such as gossiping.

To add to the humour, participants in the trend share their reaction in slow motion and use the 1977 song "Easy" by Commodores, where the lyric "I'm easy, I'm easy like Sunday morning" can be heard.

Here is a round-up of the funniest examples from the "God Forbid" trend:

TikToker @taliyah.joelle shared her unimpressed reaction to when someone asks her why she's yelling.

"God forbid I'm excited to talk to you..." she wrote, in the video that now has over 8.6 million views.

In the caption, she added: "It’s a crime to be excited apparently."

@taliyah.joelle It’s a crime to be excited apparently 💀

The post has received 2.7 million likes, with people in the comments agreeing with the creator that comments like that make them feel uncomfortable.

One person said: "'Why are you so loud?" I'm literally never going to speak again."

"These people make u so uncomfortable about being yourself," a second person wrote.

A third person shared: "I’m on both sides here cause I be excited but also overstimulated."

"And just like that I’m out," rapper Doechii replied.

We all love a good gossip, but TikToker @howdy22062 shared his reply when he's been told to "stop gossiping so much."

"God forbid I spread awareness," he wrote as he raised his arms in protest.

The video has received 8.4 million views, as people in the comments agreed there's nothing better than having a natter and sharing some goss and has some similarly strong defences for it.









@howdy22062 i just want hot goss #fyp

One person said: "If Pangea was still around everyone would know everything."

"Spreading rumours is wrong, spreading FACTS and first hand encounter is spreading awareness," another person agreed.

Someone else posted: "Like I’m actually warning people."

"I am just a CONCERNED citizen…how does this make me a bad person?" a fourth person asked.

Clearly, gossiping has a great PR team since another video from the trend created by @madewithmady went viral, where she gave the best response to being called a "gossip."

"God forbid a girl keeps traditional storytelling alive," she wrote, and the video has 4.4 million views.





@madewithmady god forbid a girl loves a story #fyp #foryou #trending #easy #gossip #storytelling #fypviral #fypシ゚viral #fypシ #boston





Once again, people were getting creative with their arguments for gossiping,

"It’s called being a primary source," one person said.

Another person wrote: "Gossip shaming was invented by the patriarchy to make it harder for women to spread information about which men were unsafe."

"Can’t be gossip if you’re just recalling events," a third person posted.

Hear, hear.

When question as to why he doesn't have a driving license as an adult, TikToker @nleh0ppa has a pretty solid environmental reason behind this.

"God forbid I try to reduce carbon emissions," he wrote, and his video now has 2.2 million views.





"The Uber drivers have families to feed too!" one person agreed.

A second person added: "God forbid I wanna reach 10k steps."

"Bus driver gotta stay employed," a third person shared.

Is it overthinking, or "God forbid [is it] a girl using her critical thinking skills for every.single.thing" as TikToker @itsjustjaylahh put perfectly put it.

Her video has received 2.2 million views, and there are plenty of overthinkers in the comments sharing their thoughts.

"Idc [I don't care] I be right everytime," one person said.









Another person agreed: "I HATE when ppl say im overthinking. Im quite literally just THINKING."

"I think ppl just be underthinking and they just say we’re overthinking bc their brains can’t process as fast/deep as ours can!" a third person posted.

So if you ever feel the need to justify your actions, take a peek at this trend as it provides some perfect comebacks...

