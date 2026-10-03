PS6 LIVE: Sony update on PlayStation 6 release date and price

An update on the expected PS6 release date and pricing plans was recently shared by Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki. The company has yet to officially announce the PlayStation 6 but bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".

Tech specs, along with info about the speculated PS6 handheld console understood to be called Project Canis, have also been 'leaked' by a renowned hardware insider.

The fallout from Sony's decision to stop the production of physical discs for PlayStation games that release from January 2028 onwards also continues.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest Sony announcements, release date, price developments, hardware news, specs, specifications and other confirmed updates and rumours about the next-generation PlayStation.

ICYMI: Sony update on PlayStation 6 release date and price Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

PS5 gets major graphics update from Sony ahead of GTA 6 release - and it looks amazing AI upscaling is coming to PlayStation games on base PS5 consoles Sony Interactive Entertainment Sony has confirmed huge free updates are coming to PlayStation games that run on base PS5 consoles to upscale image quality, making them look much more clear and sharp. PS5 Pro consoles have PSSR, which stands for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. It's an AI library that analyses game images pixel by pixel as it upscales them. Now QSSR (Quick Spectral Super Resolution) has been announced by Sony for base PS5 consoles. Although it's not as powerful as PSSR, it means people who own a base PS5 console can enjoy the benefits of similar technology which makes the games they play look much better. Read the full story here.

Sony should delay PS6 release says former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida, former president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has said Sony should delay the release of the expected PS6. It's rumoured the PS6 could release towards the end of 2027 but Yoshida thinks it should be potentially delayed even beyond that. Speaking on The Vergecast, he said: "Because of the cost of goods, they might be looking, pushing back the launch of next gen. "I think they should try to keep the current generation as long as possible because I think people are very happy using PS5 and Switch 2. "People have finite budgets and it feels like PC and consoles, the components very specific to these devices have increased the price way more than all the other forms of entertainment."

Sony physical disc fallout doesn't seem to be slowing The fallout from Sony announcing plans to discontinue the production of physical discs for PlayStation games releasing from January 2028 onwards is showing no signs of slowing down. The company confirmed physical discs will continue to be produced after that January 2028 date but only for games that release after that time yet this decision has been met with widespread backlash. PlayStation recently published a public survey, asking questions about customer satisfaction with PS5 consoles and experiences with its services and products. And a lot of fans have taken to social media to show they've responded to this survey, telling Sony they are completely against the plans to discontinue producing physical discs. This comes following claims from Moore's Law Is Dead that Sony sent a survey to developers which included "a question basically trying to ask in a not-direct way 'is there an issue with how we sell games physically' or something, asking developers for feedback on killing discs". These claims from Moore's Law Is Dead have not been officially confirmed.

PS6 release date and price update from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

Sony 'considering' physical discs u-turn, it's claimed Sony is claimed to be considering a u-turn on its physical disc decision, according to someone understood to be a renowned industry insider. Speaking on the latest episode of the Broken Silicon podcast, Moore's Law Is Dead said: "There is a survey Sony sent out to developers that is, what I was told by my contacts, a bigger survey than they've sent almost ever before, if not ever before. "There was a question in it basically trying to ask in a not-direct way 'is there an issue with how we sell games physically' or something, asking developers for feedback on killing discs." Sony recently announced its decision to stop the production of physical discs for PlayStation games that release from January 2028 onwards. Discs will continue to be manufactured after this date but only for games that release before then. It's not been officially confirmed if Sony has sent a survey out to developers.

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