You can do anything, says woman who took on solo ski challenge across Antarctica

A British Army medical officer who attempted to become the fastest woman to ski alone across Antarctica hopes her feat will show people “you can do anything”.

Captain Harpreet Chandi, from Derby, covered 1,130km of the Antarctic ice in 31 days, 13 hours and 19 minutes while dragging a sled carrying all of her supplies and equipment.

Known as Polar Preet, Capt Chandi previously broke two Guinness World Records for polar exploration but now claims she has a third after beating previous record holder Canadian Caroline Cote, by one day, 14 hours and 34 minutes.

Guinness World Records still needs to verify the record, which can take several months.

I wanted to do something big for ages, something to push my boundaries and show other people that you can do anything Captain Harpreet Chandi

The adventurer told the PA news agency she was inspired to take on the challenge to get out of her comfort zone and hopes to encourage others to “step outside the box”.

She said: “To someone who has often been encouraged to stay in a certain box and every time I stepped out of that it was discouraged.

“I wanted to show people that actually you can step outside that box, whichever one that may have been created for you, and you can go and do anything.”

Her journey began after a friend suggested completing a challenge related to Antarctica.

“I remember mentioning it to people, but I didn’t know what and someone mentioned Antarctica.

“The appeal was going somewhere that I don’t know anything about because how amazing would it be to go and show that you do start from anywhere.”

She added her first reaction was to consult Google and research everything there is to know about Antarctica.

Captain Harpreet Chandi, Royal Army Medical Corps, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

“I literally started on Google, like, ‘how do you get to Antarctica?’ and started following anyone and everything (on social media) to do with Antarctica,” she said.

“You can go and do anything even if you start on Google and that was what inspired me to go.”

Capt Chandi described her trip, which took place between November 26 and December 28 last year, as smooth compared with previous adventures.

“The trip that I’ve just done is my third trip in Antarctica in a row and it all went pretty smoothly, which is nice because my last trip was challenging,” she said.

“I would be skiing for 12 to 13 hours a day, but every hour I would stop, put my big jacket on, quickly get some snacks and a drink and then I’d do it again.

“I would repeat that every hour so I’m constantly trying to take calories on. I was having 5,000 calories a day and I lost 10 kilograms.”

Capt Chandi believed she was a day behind and slept for only three hours on the night before her final day to beat the world record.

I want to say you can go and do anything even if you're not sure, you're nervous, you don't think you can Captain Harpreet Chandi

After completing her challenge, she described enjoying her favourite beverage to celebrate the occasion.

Capt Chandi said: “It was so good coming in and I was handed my favourite drink, a can of Coke Zero. That fizziness tasted so good when I finished.”

She hopes her challenge will inspire people to try something new even if they feel they are disadvantaged or have no previous experience.

Capt Chandi said: “It does not matter if you do not know where to start, I literally started on Google.

“It does not matter if you don’t see anyone that looks like you. I looked on Google Images for polar explorers and there was not anybody that looked like me at the time.

“I want to say you can go and do anything even if you’re not sure, you’re nervous, you don’t think you can.

“I’ve always felt nervous – even this trip, I feel it all the time, just scared to try, but that is a natural feeling. Go out and give it a shot.”