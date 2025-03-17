Tributes paid for YouTuber P2istheName who has died aged 26

Tributes have been paid to the YouTuber P2istheName, who has died at the age of 26.

The popular content creator, whose real name is Philip Enewally, was found dead in a mailroom in Los Angeles on Friday 14 March, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

No details about his death, including the cause and where it occurred, have been issued publicly and the case remains under investigation.

Enewally was known for sharing NBA 2K and Fortnite gaming videos on his channel, as well as glimpses into his own life through vlogs.

Friends of the 26-year-old shared their tributes across social media.

Fellow YouTuber COLETHEMAN wrote in a post on X/Twitter: “My good friend @P2istheName has passed away… wow. I’m honestly at a loss for words. He was always so kind to me and gave me so much content creation advice.

“May he rest in peace. This breaks my heart.”

Streamer Kai Cenat revealed that Enewally always showed him love and support when he was coming up, saying in a recent video, “Rest in peace, P2”.

Another YouTuber, YourRAGE, responded to the news in a post.

“Ts is sad bruh… nobody even knows how either. He just collapased as soon as he walked out a room. No symptoms nothing. Bro was healthy having a regular a** night & boom. Tomorrow isnt promised yall .. live wit no regrets. Prayers to all his friends & family fr.”

In one of his most recent videos shared just weeks before his death, Enewally said it would be his last month living in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been in Los Angeles like, my whole life,” he said in the vlog. “I feel like I’m in a place where I need to meet new people.”

He added: “I feel like I want there to be an era in my life where I leave my comfort zone, I leave Los Angeles and I finally take a big leap of faith and I’m not comfortable. I feel like I need that in this stage of my career and just in general.”

Rest in peace, Philip Enewally.

