Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his warning to the West, saying that the invasion of Ukraine is just the beginning for Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The Ukraine President spoke in his weekly address to his people, following the latest developments that point to the ‘next stage’ of Putin’s plans.

He referred to comments from Rustam Minnekayev, who is the acting commander of Russia’s central military district.

The focus for the Russian forces now seems to be pushing south towards the port of Mariupol and east to the Donbas region, before taking control of southern Ukraine and creating an exit to Transnistria.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Transnistria is a breakaway territory in Moldova, which borders Ukraine and comprises around 12% of Moldovan land.

Звернення Президента України Володимира Зеленського за підсумками 58-го дня війни www.youtube.com

“This only confirms what I have said many times: the Russian invasion of Ukraine was intended only as a beginning, then they want to capture other countries,” Zelensky said.



“Of course, we will defend ourselves as long as necessary to break this ambition of the Russian Federation. But all nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us.

“They have to help us, because we are the first on this path. And who is next?

“If anyone who can become next wants to stay neutral today so as not to lose anything, this is the riskiest bet. Because you will lose everything.”

It comes after the Ukrainian president praised Britain’s efforts in training his military amid accusations the UK blocked requests to strengthen Kyiv’s defences after Russia’s first strike eight years ago.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.